Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) On Wednesday – Up 34.61% From The Lows, What’s Next?

During the recent session, Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)’s traded shares were 2.7 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.73. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $69.77, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.57% or -$4.12. The 52-week high for the APO share is $74.63, that puts it down -6.97 from that peak though still a striking 34.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $45.62. The company’s market capitalization is $41.57B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.25 million shares over the past three months.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. APO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.23.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) trade information

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) registered a -5.57% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.57% in intraday trading to $69.77 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.29%, and it has moved by 4.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 3.21%. The short interest in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) is 11.03 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.73 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $78.23, which implies an increase of 10.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $67.00 and $90.00 respectively. As a result, APO is trading at a discount of -29.0% off the target high and 3.97% off the low.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Apollo Global Management Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) shares have gone up 16.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 15.57% against -9.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -28.10% this quarter and then jump 37.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -17.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $789.2 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $930.1 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.02 billion and $1.02 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -22.70% and then drop by -9.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 28.30%. While earnings are projected to return 16.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 18.97% per annum.

APO Dividends

Apollo Global Management Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Apollo Global Management Inc. is 1.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.17 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)’s Major holders

Apollo Global Management Inc. insiders own 42.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.15%, with the float percentage being 98.04%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 828 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 31.24 million shares (or 5.46% of all shares), a total value of $1.51 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 30.99 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 5.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.5 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) shares are Fundamental Investors Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Fundamental Investors Inc owns about 12.52 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $581.98 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.3 million, or about 1.62% of the stock, which is worth about $450.95 million.