Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST)’s traded shares were 1.8 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 21.41% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the AMST share is $1.05, that puts it down -162.5 from that peak though still a striking 67.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.13. The company’s market capitalization is $10.69M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.20 million shares over the past three months.

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) trade information

Amesite Inc. (AMST) registered a 21.41% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 21.41% in intraday trading to $0.40 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.69%, and it has moved by 99.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.56%. The short interest in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) is 0.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.93 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 34.50% in 2023.

AMST Dividends

Amesite Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST)’s Major holders

Amesite Inc. insiders own 31.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.76%, with the float percentage being 4.04%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.45 million shares (or 1.47% of all shares), a total value of $0.21 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.14 million shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $62181.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Amesite Inc. (AMST) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.15 million, or about 0.48% of the stock, which is worth about $66955.0.