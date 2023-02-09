AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) Has Been Falling -37.55% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s traded shares were 31.16 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.72, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.44% or -$0.46. The 52-week high for the AMC share is $21.09, that puts it down -268.71 from that peak though still a striking 34.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.77. The company’s market capitalization is $2.96B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 38.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 31.64 million shares over the past three months.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.70. AMC has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.24.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) trade information

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) registered a -7.44% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.44% in intraday trading to $5.72 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.18%, and it has moved by 45.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -37.55%. The short interest in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) is 104.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.39, which implies a decrease of -139.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.50 and $4.50 respectively. As a result, AMC is trading at a premium of 21.33% off the target high and 91.26% off the low.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) shares have gone down -58.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 48.00% against 11.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 45.50% this quarter and then jump 53.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 64.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $961.09 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.23 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $763.2 million and $1.17 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 25.90% and then jump by 4.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -34.20%. While earnings are projected to return 93.20% in 2023.

AMC Dividends

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 27 and March 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s Major holders

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.49%, with the float percentage being 28.54%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 468 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 95.18 million shares (or 18.42% of all shares), a total value of $1.29 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 51.77 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $701.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 30.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $411.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.89 million, or about 2.69% of the stock, which is worth about $188.26 million.