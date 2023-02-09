A Quick Glance At Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) Stock: It Is up 18.86% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 8.67 Percent

During the last session, Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s traded shares were 3.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.90, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.07% or -$0.25. The 52-week high for the FSR share is $14.74, that puts it down -86.58 from that peak though still a striking 18.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.41. The company’s market capitalization is $2.64B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.64 million shares over the past three months.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. FSR has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.43.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) trade information

Fisker Inc. (FSR) registered a -3.07% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.07% in intraday trading to $7.90 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.67%, and it has moved by 7.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -29.72%. The short interest in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) is 51.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.8 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.25, which implies an increase of 40.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $21.00 respectively. As a result, FSR is trading at a discount of -165.82% off the target high and 49.37% off the low.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fisker Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fisker Inc. (FSR) shares have gone down -18.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -43.86% against 2.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -16.20% this quarter and then jump 6.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11,664.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.5 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -238.80% in 2023.

FSR Dividends

Fisker Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s Major holders

Fisker Inc. insiders own 2.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.53%, with the float percentage being 50.82%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 312 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 13.31 million shares (or 8.00% of all shares), a total value of $114.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.25 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $87.83 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fisker Inc. (FSR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.63 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $39.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.94 million, or about 2.37% of the stock, which is worth about $33.76 million.