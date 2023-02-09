A -733.33% Or Greater Growth Is Projected For Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGR)

During the recent session, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)’s traded shares were 1.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.92. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 17.89% or $0.36. The 52-week high for the EIGR share is $10.02, that puts it down -317.5 from that peak though still a striking 60.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.96. The company’s market capitalization is $92.09M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.02 million shares over the past three months.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. EIGR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.52.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) trade information

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) registered a 17.89% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 17.89% in intraday trading to $2.40 this Wednesday, 02/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.86%, and it has moved by 79.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -45.71%. The short interest in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) is 1.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.21 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.20, which implies an increase of 73.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, EIGR is trading at a discount of -733.33% off the target high and -25.0% off the low.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) shares have gone down -74.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -128.00% against 5.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 20.00% this quarter and then jump 20.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 32.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.27 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.95 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.04 million and $3.36 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 40.50% and then jump by 47.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.80%. While earnings are projected to return 56.80% in 2023.

EIGR Dividends

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 08 and March 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)’s Major holders

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 5.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.32%, with the float percentage being 73.17%. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 142 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 7.68 million shares (or 17.46% of all shares), a total value of $48.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.87 million shares, is of 683 Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 8.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $24.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2022 indicates that Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund owns about 2.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.22 million, or about 2.76% of the stock, which is worth about $7.66 million.