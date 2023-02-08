ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIMV): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 1.58 million shares of the ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.40, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $274.98M. ZIMV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $50.40, offering almost -384.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.87% since then. We note from ZimVie Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 462.36K.

ZimVie Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ZIMV as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ZimVie Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) trade information

Instantly ZIMV has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.55 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.96%. The company’s shares are currently up 11.35% year-to-date, but still up 6.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) is 17.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -15.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZIMV is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 13.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $215 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect ZimVie Inc. to make $240 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

ZIMV Dividends

ZimVie Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.08% of ZimVie Inc. shares, and 76.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.23%. ZimVie Inc. stock is held by 455 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 12.77% of the shares, which is about 3.33 million shares worth $53.35 million.

Camber Capital Management LP, with 7.67% or 2.0 million shares worth $32.02 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.52 million shares worth $15.02 million, making up 5.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund held roughly 1.08 million shares worth around $17.24 million, which represents about 4.13% of the total shares outstanding.