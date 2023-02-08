ZCMD Stock Forecast 2023: Zhongchao Inc. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 49.15%

In today’s recent session, 2.2 million shares of the Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.18, and it changed around $0.06 or 5.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.24M. ZCMD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.83, offering almost -55.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.60, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 49.15% since then. We note from Zhongchao Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4790.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.52K.

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) trade information

Instantly ZCMD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.83% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2400 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.84%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.73% year-to-date, but still up 4.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) is -0.34% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 96310.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.58 day(s).

ZCMD Dividends

Zhongchao Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around September 30 and October 03.

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.94% of Zhongchao Inc. shares, and 0.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.19%. Zhongchao Inc. stock is held by 5 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.09% of the shares, which is about 16500.0 shares worth $21382.0.

UBS Group AG, with 0.03% or 6283.0 shares worth $8142.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 5917.0 shares worth $7667.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares.