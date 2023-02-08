You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA).

In today’s recent session, 2.44 million shares of the Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) have been traded, and its beta is 0.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $36.26, and it changed around $2.21 or 6.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.14B. FOXA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.95, offering almost -23.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $28.01, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.75% since then. We note from Fox Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.43 million.

Fox Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended FOXA as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Fox Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $1.14 for the current quarter.

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) trade information

Instantly FOXA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.49% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 36.75 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.33%. The company’s shares are currently up 19.39% year-to-date, but still up 5.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) is 15.96% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 1.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FOXA is forecast to be at a low of $27.00 and a high of $45.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -24.1% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 25.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fox Corporation (FOXA) estimates and forecasts

Fox Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.47 percent over the past six months and at a 26.16% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -4.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 2.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 300.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 20 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.17 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Fox Corporation to make $4.6 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.90%. Fox Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -41.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 9.63% per year for the next five years.

FOXA Dividends

Fox Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 07 and February 13. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.47 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.50. It is important to note, however, that the 1.47% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.63% of Fox Corporation shares, and 104.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.80%. Fox Corporation stock is held by 789 institutions, with Dodge & Cox Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 15.22% of the shares, which is about 46.47 million shares worth $1.49 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 13.20% or 40.31 million shares worth $1.3 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 29.11 million shares worth $893.05 million, making up 9.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 8.78 million shares worth around $282.4 million, which represents about 2.88% of the total shares outstanding.