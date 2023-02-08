Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE: WOLF) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In the last trading session, 1.99 million shares of the Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) were traded, and its beta was 1.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $82.94, and it changed around $3.6 or 4.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.93B. WOLF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $125.48, offering almost -51.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $58.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.99% since then. We note from Wolfspeed Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.61 million.

Wolfspeed Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended WOLF as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Wolfspeed Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) trade information

Instantly WOLF has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 87.93 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.67%. The company’s shares are currently up 20.13% year-to-date, but still up 7.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) is 17.53% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.72 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $92.32, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WOLF is forecast to be at a low of $60.00 and a high of $115.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -38.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 27.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) estimates and forecasts

Wolfspeed Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.96 percent over the past six months and at a 10.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 158.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 36.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $235.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Wolfspeed Inc. to make $255.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.80%.

WOLF Dividends

Wolfspeed Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 24 and January 30.

Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.63% of Wolfspeed Inc. shares, and 109.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 109.95%. Wolfspeed Inc. stock is held by 616 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 13.15% of the shares, which is about 16.33 million shares worth $1.04 billion.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 11.03% or 13.7 million shares worth $869.33 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and New World Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 5.31 million shares worth $549.2 million, making up 4.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held roughly 4.68 million shares worth around $483.25 million, which represents about 3.76% of the total shares outstanding.