Why Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: CDAQ) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2023

In today’s recent session, 1.3 million shares of the Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.12, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $268.66M. CDAQ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.09, offering almost -9.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.59, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 5.24% since then. We note from Compass Digital Acquisition Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 82.52K.

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ) trade information

Instantly CDAQ has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.20% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.89 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.07%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.00% year-to-date, but still up 0.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ) is 1.10% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12430.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.05 day(s).

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

CDAQ Dividends

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.96% of Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. shares, and 75.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.00%. Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. stock is held by 42 institutions, with Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.31% of the shares, which is about 1.98 million shares worth $19.08 million.

Sculptor Capital Lp, with 6.95% or 1.48 million shares worth $14.25 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.38 million shares worth $3.62 million, making up 1.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 13835.0 shares worth around $0.13 million, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.