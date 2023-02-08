WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 4.7 million shares of the WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.41, and it changed around $0.1 or 33.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $81.04M. WETG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $50.50, offering almost -12217.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.9% since then. We note from WeTrade Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.42 million.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) trade information

Instantly WETG has showed a green trend with a performance of 33.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4245 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.42%. The company’s shares are currently up 20.59% year-to-date, but still up 30.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) is -8.91% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.82 day(s).

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

WETG Dividends

WeTrade Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 17 and April 21.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 68.14% of WeTrade Group Inc. shares, and 1.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.23%. WeTrade Group Inc. stock is held by 2 institutions, with Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Software ETF being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.99% of the shares, which is about 1.84 million shares worth $1.49 million.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF, with 0.02% or 38142.0 shares worth $30895.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.