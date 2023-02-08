Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 6.94 million shares of the Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) were traded, and its beta was 0.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $36.74, and it changed around $0.46 or 1.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.22B. WBA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $50.19, offering almost -36.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $30.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.28% since then. We note from Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.47 million.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended WBA as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.13 for the current quarter.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) trade information

Instantly WBA has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 37.96 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.21%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.66% year-to-date, but still down -0.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) is 0.36% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.46, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WBA is forecast to be at a low of $36.00 and a high of $54.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -46.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) estimates and forecasts

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.94 percent over the past six months and at a -10.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -22.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -32.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -22.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $32.83 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. to make $32.9 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2023.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.80%. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 117.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 2.30% per year for the next five years.

WBA Dividends

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 03. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.23 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.92. It is important to note, however, that the 5.23% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.31% of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. shares, and 59.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.92%. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stock is held by 1,644 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 7.14% of the shares, which is about 61.76 million shares worth $2.34 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.74% or 58.27 million shares worth $2.21 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 21.61 million shares worth $819.13 million, making up 2.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 15.87 million shares worth around $601.53 million, which represents about 1.84% of the total shares outstanding.