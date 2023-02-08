Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) Stock Forecast 2023: $16.00 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 11.1 million shares of the Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) were traded, and its beta was 1.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.22, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.22B. UAA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.65, offering almost -68.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.79% since then. We note from Under Armour Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.79 million.

Under Armour Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 15 recommended UAA as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Under Armour Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) trade information

Instantly UAA has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.05 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.36%. The company’s shares are currently up 20.28% year-to-date, but still down -1.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) is 13.67% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.55 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.02, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -1.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UAA is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -30.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 34.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 21 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.55 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 21 analysts expect Under Armour Inc. to make $1.64 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -42.60%. Under Armour Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -116.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 3.07% per year for the next five years.

UAA Dividends

Under Armour Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 09 and February 13.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.28% of Under Armour Inc. shares, and 85.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.64%. Under Armour Inc. stock is held by 552 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.69% of the shares, which is about 16.39 million shares worth $136.52 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.49% or 16.02 million shares worth $133.48 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 5.49 million shares worth $36.52 million, making up 2.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.24 million shares worth around $43.67 million, which represents about 2.78% of the total shares outstanding.