Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA): Would You Buy Today?

In today’s recent session, 2.63 million shares of the Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.35, and it changed around -$0.44 or -4.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.21B. UA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.75, offering almost -71.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.74, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 44.54% since then. We note from Under Armour Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.78 million.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) trade information

Instantly UA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.03% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.41 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.29%. The company’s shares are currently up 16.09% year-to-date, but still down -7.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) is 9.35% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.32 day(s).

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.65%.

UA Dividends

Under Armour Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 30.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.41% of Under Armour Inc. shares, and 71.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.32%. Under Armour Inc. stock is held by 471 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 10.12% of the shares, which is about 23.49 million shares worth $178.08 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.11% or 16.49 million shares worth $125.0 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Global Select Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 6.64 million shares worth $50.36 million, making up 2.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Global Select Fund held roughly 6.09 million shares worth around $46.16 million, which represents about 2.62% of the total shares outstanding.