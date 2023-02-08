U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 5.74 million shares of the U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were traded, and its beta was 0.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $49.67, and it changed around $0.72 or 1.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $75.81B. USB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $60.50, offering almost -21.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $38.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.71% since then. We note from U.S. Bancorp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.52 million.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) trade information

Instantly USB has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 49.92 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.5%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.90% year-to-date, but still down -0.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is 7.26% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.1 day(s).

U.S. Bancorp (USB) estimates and forecasts

U.S. Bancorp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 5.79 percent over the past six months and at a 13.03% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 18.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.59 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to make $7.1 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.66 billion and $5.57 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 16.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 27.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.50%. U.S. Bancorp earnings are expected to increase by 66.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 3.85% per year for the next five years.

USB Dividends

U.S. Bancorp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 19. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.87 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.92. It is important to note, however, that the 3.87% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.13% of U.S. Bancorp shares, and 77.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.13%. U.S. Bancorp stock is held by 2,064 institutions, with Berkshire Hathaway, Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.06% of the shares, which is about 119.81 million shares worth $5.51 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.65% or 113.68 million shares worth $5.23 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 39.37 million shares worth $1.81 billion, making up 2.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 29.93 million shares worth around $1.38 billion, which represents about 2.01% of the total shares outstanding.