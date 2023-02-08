Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE: TGI) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.2 million shares of the Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) were traded, and its beta was 2.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.74, and it changed around $0.57 or 4.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $837.65M. TGI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.85, offering almost -118.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.84, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.46% since then. We note from Triumph Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 977.49K.

Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) trade information

Instantly TGI has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.76 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.16%. The company’s shares are currently up 21.10% year-to-date, but still up 11.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) is 30.67% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.92 day(s).

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) estimates and forecasts

Triumph Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.32 percent over the past six months and at a -29.11% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -66.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -11.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $297.87 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Triumph Group Inc. to make $305.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.30%. Triumph Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 92.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 14.30% per year for the next five years.

TGI Dividends

Triumph Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 07 and February 13.

Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.70% of Triumph Group Inc. shares, and 96.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.31%. Triumph Group Inc. stock is held by 254 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 15.97% of the shares, which is about 10.38 million shares worth $137.9 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 13.49% or 8.76 million shares worth $116.46 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 5.42 million shares worth $72.08 million, making up 8.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 3.87 million shares worth around $33.26 million, which represents about 5.96% of the total shares outstanding.