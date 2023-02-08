TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TOMZ) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 2.21 million shares of the TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) were traded, and its beta was -2.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.03, and it changed around $0.24 or 30.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.09M. TOMZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.74, offering almost -68.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.31% since then. We note from TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 39.12K.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) trade information

Instantly TOMZ has showed a green trend with a performance of 30.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3800 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.36%. The company’s shares are currently up 109.35% year-to-date, but still up 25.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is 90.71% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 87560.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 70.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TOMZ is forecast to be at a low of $3.50 and a high of $3.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -239.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -239.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) estimates and forecasts

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.16 percent over the past six months and at a 56.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 22.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 50.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.22 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. to make $4.64 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 130.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.80%.

TOMZ Dividends

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 27 and March 31.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.11% of TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. shares, and 4.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.39%. TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. stock is held by 21 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 2.70% of the shares, which is about 0.45 million shares worth $0.32 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.74% or 0.12 million shares worth $88342.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.45 million shares worth $0.32 million, making up 2.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.1 million shares worth around $72484.0, which represents about 0.61% of the total shares outstanding.