The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE: TJX) Stock Forecast 2023: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In the last trading session, 5.45 million shares of the The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were traded, and its beta was 0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $79.86, and it changed around -$0.29 or -0.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $92.13B. TJX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $83.13, offering almost -4.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $53.69, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.77% since then. We note from The TJX Companies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.71 million.

The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) trade information

Instantly TJX has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 82.77 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.52%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.33% year-to-date, but still down -2.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is -3.46% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.93 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $86.90, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 8.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TJX is forecast to be at a low of $75.00 and a high of $95.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -18.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) estimates and forecasts

The TJX Companies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 25.41 percent over the past six months and at a 9.47% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -6.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -4.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.28 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 19 analysts expect The TJX Companies Inc. to make $14.26 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.30%. The TJX Companies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 9.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 11.90% per year for the next five years.

TJX Dividends

The TJX Companies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 27. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.48 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.18. It is important to note, however, that the 1.48% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.09% of The TJX Companies Inc. shares, and 93.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.98%. The TJX Companies Inc. stock is held by 2,061 institutions, with Wellington Management Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.83% of the shares, which is about 102.54 million shares worth $5.73 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.73% or 89.76 million shares worth $5.01 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Dividend Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 33.26 million shares worth $2.03 billion, making up 2.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 32.86 million shares worth around $1.84 billion, which represents about 2.83% of the total shares outstanding.