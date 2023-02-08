The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 1.38 million shares of the The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) have been traded, and its beta is 0.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $44.24, and it changed around -$0.23 or -0.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.23B. KR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $62.78, offering almost -41.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $41.81, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 5.49% since then. We note from The Kroger Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.91 million.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) trade information

Instantly KR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.51% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 45.28 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.3%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.75% year-to-date, but still down -2.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) is -4.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.27 day(s).

The Kroger Co. (KR) estimates and forecasts

The Kroger Co. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.60 percent over the past six months and at a 12.23% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -11.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 3.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -2.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $34.01 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect The Kroger Co. to make $35 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.20%. The Kroger Co. earnings are expected to increase by -33.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 11.65% per year for the next five years.

KR Dividends

The Kroger Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 30 and December 05. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.34 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.04. It is important to note, however, that the 2.34% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.66% of The Kroger Co. shares, and 81.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.56%. The Kroger Co. stock is held by 1,448 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 11.29% of the shares, which is about 80.83 million shares worth $3.83 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.17% or 65.63 million shares worth $3.11 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 19.11 million shares worth $904.38 million, making up 2.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 14.94 million shares worth around $706.92 million, which represents about 2.09% of the total shares outstanding.