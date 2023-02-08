The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) Stock Forecast: By 2023, Bulls Expect $261.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 7.3 million shares of the The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were traded, and its beta was 1.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $214.76, and it changed around $7.95 or 3.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $130.55B. BA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $223.23, offering almost -3.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $113.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.37% since then. We note from The Boeing Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.85 million.

The Boeing Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended BA as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. The Boeing Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) trade information

Instantly BA has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 218.97 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.92%. The company’s shares are currently up 12.74% year-to-date, but still up 0.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is 0.83% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $229.52, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BA is forecast to be at a low of $160.00 and a high of $261.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -21.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 25.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Boeing Company (BA) estimates and forecasts

The Boeing Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 29.46 percent over the past six months and at a 113.92% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 103.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 89.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $19.61 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect The Boeing Company to make $17.96 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $14.79 billion and $15.83 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 32.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.00%.

BA Dividends

The Boeing Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and May 01.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.10% of The Boeing Company shares, and 50.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.54%. The Boeing Company stock is held by 2,233 institutions, with Newport Trust Co being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 7.52% of the shares, which is about 44.68 million shares worth $6.11 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.50% or 44.53 million shares worth $6.09 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 17.43 million shares worth $2.38 billion, making up 2.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 12.31 million shares worth around $1.68 billion, which represents about 2.07% of the total shares outstanding.