Tapestry Inc. (NYSE: TPR): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In today’s recent session, 3.22 million shares of the Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $43.14, and it changed around -$2.09 or -4.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.96B. TPR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.48, offering almost -10.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.39, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 38.83% since then. We note from Tapestry Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.50 million.

Tapestry Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended TPR as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Tapestry Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter.

Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR) trade information

Instantly TPR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.62% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 47.48 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.14%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.29% year-to-date, but still down -7.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR) is 4.58% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.44 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.78, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 5.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TPR is forecast to be at a low of $33.00 and a high of $60.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -39.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 23.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tapestry Inc. (TPR) estimates and forecasts

Tapestry Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 29.59 percent over the past six months and at a 4.90% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -17.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -7.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 9.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.5 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Tapestry Inc. to make $2.16 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.70%. Tapestry Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 21.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 13.85% per year for the next five years.

TPR Dividends

Tapestry Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 08 and February 13. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.65 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.20. It is important to note, however, that the 2.65% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.21% of Tapestry Inc. shares, and 92.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.15%. Tapestry Inc. stock is held by 785 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 13.13% of the shares, which is about 31.79 million shares worth $970.16 million.

FMR, LLC, with 6.08% or 14.72 million shares worth $449.19 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 7.4 million shares worth $226.0 million, making up 3.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 6.36 million shares worth around $194.0 million, which represents about 2.63% of the total shares outstanding.