Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 4.16 million shares of the Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) have been traded, and its beta is 2.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.02, and it changed around $0.2 or 24.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $28.23M. TKAT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.88, offering almost -378.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.51, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 50.0% since then. We note from Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 82.90K.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) trade information

Instantly TKAT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 24.27% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2200 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.39%. The company’s shares are currently up 85.32% year-to-date, but still up 27.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) is 47.87% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.01 day(s).

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -34.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $304k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Takung Art Co. Ltd. to make $5.66 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2019. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.38 million and $3.97 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -87.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 42.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -31.50%.

TKAT Dividends

Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 15 and April 25.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.00% of Takung Art Co. Ltd. shares, and 0.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.85%. Takung Art Co. Ltd. stock is held by 14 institutions, with Citadel Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.41% of the shares, which is about 0.1 million shares worth $0.1 million.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with 0.31% or 76000.0 shares worth $76759.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 76000.0 shares worth $76759.0, making up 0.31% of all outstanding shares.