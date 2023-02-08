Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 1.0 million shares of the Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.63, and it changed around $1.05 or 6.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.00B. SYM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.48, offering almost -71.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.38% since then. We note from Symbotic Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 208.88K.

Symbotic Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SYM as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Symbotic Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) trade information

Instantly SYM has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.10 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.75%. The company’s shares are currently up 39.28% year-to-date, but still up 6.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) is 34.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.46 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.08, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 12.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SYM is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $24.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -44.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) estimates and forecasts

Symbotic Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.48 percent over the past six months and at a -36.36% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.80%.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $152.83 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Symbotic Inc. to make $168.51 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

SYM Dividends

Symbotic Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 48.78% of Symbotic Inc. shares, and 45.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.03%. Symbotic Inc. stock is held by 29 institutions, with SB Global Advisers Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 36.85% of the shares, which is about 20.0 million shares worth $219.4 million.

Softbank Group Corporation, with 3.68% or 2.0 million shares worth $21.94 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Franklin K2 Alternative Strategies Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 56637.0 shares worth $0.62 million, making up 0.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin K2 Alternative Strategies Fd held roughly 40562.0 shares worth around $0.38 million, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.