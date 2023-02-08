Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.07, and it changed around $0.2 or 1.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.46B. SUMO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.67, offering almost -4.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.73% since then. We note from Sumo Logic Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.42 million.

Sumo Logic Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended SUMO as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sumo Logic Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) trade information

Instantly SUMO has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.50 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.44%. The company’s shares are currently up 49.01% year-to-date, but still up 2.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) is 63.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.31 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 2.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SUMO is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $19.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -57.42% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 25.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) estimates and forecasts

Sumo Logic Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 45.77 percent over the past six months and at a 21.74% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -16.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -23.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $72.62 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Sumo Logic Inc. to make $74.12 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.50%.

SUMO Dividends

Sumo Logic Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 06 and March 10.

Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.04% of Sumo Logic Inc. shares, and 71.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.07%. Sumo Logic Inc. stock is held by 243 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.13% of the shares, which is about 9.64 million shares worth $72.19 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.19% or 7.34 million shares worth $54.97 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.83 million shares worth $21.21 million, making up 2.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.46 million shares worth around $18.39 million, which represents about 2.07% of the total shares outstanding.