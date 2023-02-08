Stock Performance And Outlook Of The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT)

In today’s recent session, 0.78 million shares of the The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $41.96, and it changed around $5.25 or 14.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.08B. NYT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.67, offering almost -13.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $27.58, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.27% since then. We note from The New York Times Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 932.82K.

The New York Times Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended NYT as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. The New York Times Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter.

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) trade information

Instantly NYT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 14.31% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 42.40 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.04%. The company’s shares are currently up 29.27% year-to-date, but still up 17.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) is 24.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.36, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -22.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NYT is forecast to be at a low of $25.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 4.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 40.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The New York Times Company (NYT) estimates and forecasts

The New York Times Company share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 37.13 percent over the past six months and at a -15.63% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -12.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $646.44 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect The New York Times Company to make $542 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $594.23 million and $537.42 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 46.60%. The New York Times Company earnings are expected to increase by 119.10% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -1.40% per year for the next five years.

NYT Dividends

The New York Times Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 08. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.98 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.36. It is important to note, however, that the 0.98% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.82% of The New York Times Company shares, and 93.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.95%. The New York Times Company stock is held by 443 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 9.61% of the shares, which is about 15.81 million shares worth $660.74 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.36% or 13.76 million shares worth $574.92 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 5.08 million shares worth $212.34 million, making up 3.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.64 million shares worth around $193.83 million, which represents about 2.82% of the total shares outstanding.