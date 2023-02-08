Stock Performance And Outlook Of TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG)

In the last trading session, 1.27 million shares of the TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) were traded, and its beta was 0.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.14, and it changed around -$0.06 or -5.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $65.70M. GLG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.19, offering almost -92.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.33% since then. We note from TD Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 432.87K.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) trade information

Instantly GLG has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2200 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.56%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.56% year-to-date, but still up 3.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) is -8.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.66 day(s).

GLG Dividends

TD Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on June 04.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.89% of TD Holdings Inc. shares, and 0.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.70%. TD Holdings Inc. stock is held by 12 institutions, with Millennium Management Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.03% of the shares, which is about 70013.0 shares worth $88181.0.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.03% or 94560.0 shares worth $0.12 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.