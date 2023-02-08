Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In today’s recent session, 1.12 million shares of the Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.27, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $52.28B. STLA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.86, offering almost -22.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.37, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.12% since then. We note from Stellantis N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.24 million.

Stellantis N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended STLA as a Hold, whereas 18 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Stellantis N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) trade information

Instantly STLA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.03% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.72 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.69%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.61% year-to-date, but still up 1.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) is 4.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.99 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.99, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.49% from its current value. Analyst projections state that STLA is forecast to be at a low of $14.84 and a high of $36.68. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -125.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) estimates and forecasts

Stellantis N.V. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 10.56 percent over the past six months and at a -6.20% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -3.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -16.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $34.7 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Stellantis N.V. to make $37 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $33.63 billion and $20.57 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 79.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 40.74%.

STLA Dividends

Stellantis N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.13% of Stellantis N.V. shares, and 45.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.91%. Stellantis N.V. stock is held by 885 institutions, with Bpifrance SA being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 6.15% of the shares, which is about 192.7 million shares worth $2.38 billion.

Amundi, with 2.91% or 91.3 million shares worth $1.13 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 26.63 million shares worth $382.98 million, making up 0.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund held roughly 22.85 million shares worth around $270.58 million, which represents about 0.73% of the total shares outstanding.