Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 1.26 million shares of the Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) were traded, and its beta was 0.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.47, and it changed around -$0.74 or -23.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.18M. STAF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.40, offering almost -280.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.93% since then. We note from Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 24500.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 39.11K.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended STAF as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) trade information

Instantly STAF has showed a red trend with a performance of -23.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.00 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 38.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.41% year-to-date, but still down -20.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) is -12.41% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20430.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 83.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that STAF is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -507.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -507.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) estimates and forecasts

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.47 percent over the past six months and at a -142.43% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 103.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -96.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 27.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $69.12 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. to make $73.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $47.5 million and $50.79 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 45.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 43.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.30%.

STAF Dividends

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.37% of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. shares, and 1.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.57%. Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. stock is held by 4 institutions, with Barclays Plc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 1.47% of the shares, which is about 35822.0 shares worth $0.21 million.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 8944.0 shares worth $52322.0, making up 0.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 2590.0 shares worth around $15151.0, which represents about 0.11% of the total shares outstanding.