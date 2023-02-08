Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 1.0 million shares of the Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) have been traded, and its beta is 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $35.65, and it changed around -$0.54 or -1.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.77B. LUV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $50.10, offering almost -40.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $30.20, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.29% since then. We note from Southwest Airlines Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.57 million.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) trade information

Instantly LUV has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.51% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 37.31 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.45%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.87% year-to-date, but still up 0.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) is 0.10% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.57 day(s).

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) estimates and forecasts

Southwest Airlines Co. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -7.03 percent over the past six months and at a 138.79% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 28.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 321.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 165.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 51.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.23 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co. to make $5.81 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.05 billion and $4.67 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 23.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 24.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -14.20%. Southwest Airlines Co. earnings are expected to increase by 129.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 59.76% per year for the next five years.

LUV Dividends

Southwest Airlines Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on January 26. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.99 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.72. It is important to note, however, that the 1.99% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.35% of Southwest Airlines Co. shares, and 79.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.87%. Southwest Airlines Co. stock is held by 1,220 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 10.82% of the shares, which is about 64.22 million shares worth $2.32 billion.

Primecap Management Company, with 8.92% or 52.92 million shares worth $1.91 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 26.26 million shares worth $948.42 million, making up 4.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 17.45 million shares worth around $630.45 million, which represents about 2.94% of the total shares outstanding.