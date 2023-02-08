Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 2.63 million shares of the Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.39, and it changed around -$2.78 or -45.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.78M. SINT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $70.80, offering almost -1988.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.12, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -80.53% since then. We note from Sintx Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 461.80K.

Sintx Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SINT as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sintx Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) trade information

Instantly SINT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -45.06% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.14 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 72.08%. The company’s shares are currently down -64.98% year-to-date, but still down -59.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) is -60.99% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.72 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $111.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 96.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SINT is forecast to be at a low of $22.00 and a high of $200.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -5799.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -548.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -22.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -85.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 45.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $210k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Sintx Technologies Inc. to make $300k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 81.80%.

SINT Dividends

Sintx Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 23 and March 27.

Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.06% of Sintx Technologies Inc. shares, and 6.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.05%. Sintx Technologies Inc. stock is held by 21 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 3.92% of the shares, which is about 0.97 million shares worth $0.42 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.65% or 0.16 million shares worth $69654.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.59 million shares worth $0.26 million, making up 2.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.36 million shares worth around $0.16 million, which represents about 1.47% of the total shares outstanding.