Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 20.8 million shares of the Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.69, and it changed around $0.16 or 30.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.07M. SIDU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.23, offering almost -1527.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.93% since then. We note from Sidus Space Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.74 million.

Sidus Space Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SIDU as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sidus Space Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) trade information

Instantly SIDU has showed a green trend with a performance of 30.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7000 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.43%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.89% year-to-date, but still up 67.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) is -31.89% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.83 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 84.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SIDU is forecast to be at a low of $4.50 and a high of $4.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -552.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -552.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) estimates and forecasts

Sidus Space Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -79.03 percent over the past six months and at a -67.50% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -3.40%.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Sidus Space Inc. to make $1.85 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

SIDU Dividends

Sidus Space Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Sidus Space Inc. shares, and 5.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.32%. Sidus Space Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 1.88% of the shares, which is about 0.15 million shares worth $0.49 million.

Bank of America Corporation, with 0.69% or 54992.0 shares worth $0.18 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.13 million shares worth $0.44 million, making up 1.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 18738.0 shares worth around $61835.0, which represents about 0.24% of the total shares outstanding.