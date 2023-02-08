Shares Of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) Could Show A Loss Of -5.38%

In today’s recent session, 0.69 million shares of the Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) have been traded, and its beta is 1.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.25, and it changed around -$0.08 or -0.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.09B. NLY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.12, offering almost -33.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.01% since then. We note from Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.54 million.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) trade information

Instantly NLY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.35% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.43 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.83%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.29% year-to-date, but still down -3.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) is 5.48% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.92 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.13, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -5.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NLY is forecast to be at a low of $18.50 and a high of $24.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -5.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 20.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) estimates and forecasts

Annaly Capital Management Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.47 percent over the past six months and at a -9.05% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -3.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -21.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -24.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 37.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $747.18 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Annaly Capital Management Inc. to make $792.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $544.28 million and $655.85 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 37.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.80%. Annaly Capital Management Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 318.80% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -4.98% per year for the next five years.

NLY Dividends

Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 08. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 15.09 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.52. It is important to note, however, that the 15.09% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.23% of Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares, and 55.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.72%. Annaly Capital Management Inc. stock is held by 796 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 11.41% of the shares, which is about 53.39 million shares worth $1.24 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.78% or 41.07 million shares worth $955.39 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 14.44 million shares worth $336.01 million, making up 3.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 12.91 million shares worth around $300.26 million, which represents about 2.76% of the total shares outstanding.