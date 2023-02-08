Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 2.1 million shares of the Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) were traded, and its beta was 0.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.59, and it changed around $0.01 or 1.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $111.24M. SHIP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.32, offering almost -123.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.44, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.42% since then. We note from Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.76 million.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SHIP as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) trade information

Instantly SHIP has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6201 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.85%. The company’s shares are currently up 19.35% year-to-date, but still up 1.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) is 10.34% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.42 day(s).

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -90.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -18.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $29.84 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. to make $31.27 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $47.92 million and $56.7 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -37.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -44.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.90%.

SHIP Dividends

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 08 and March 13. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 16.91 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.10. It is important to note, however, that the 16.91% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.43% of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares, and 2.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.54%. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stock is held by 29 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.86% of the shares, which is about 1.33 million shares worth $1.08 million.

Gratia Capital, LLC, with 0.37% or 0.57 million shares worth $0.46 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2022. The former held 0.1 million shares worth $54899.0, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 72085.0 shares worth around $58727.0, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.