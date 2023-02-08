Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 2.67 million shares of the Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) were traded, and its beta was 0.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $54.67, and it changed around $2.89 or 5.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.20B. STNG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $57.71, offering almost -5.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.74% since then. We note from Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.41 million.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended STNG as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $3.95 for the current quarter.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) trade information

Instantly STNG has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 54.96 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.53%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.67% year-to-date, but still up 14.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) is 10.53% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.58 day(s).

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) estimates and forecasts

Scorpio Tankers Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 36.85 percent over the past six months and at a 385.85% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 384.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 501.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 146.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $432.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. to make $368 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $127.12 million and $147.91 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 240.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 148.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.60%. Scorpio Tankers Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -356.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 42.50% per year for the next five years.

STNG Dividends

Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 13 and February 17. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.73 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 0.73% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.20% of Scorpio Tankers Inc. shares, and 53.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.67%. Scorpio Tankers Inc. stock is held by 251 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 5.16% of the shares, which is about 3.01 million shares worth $103.97 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 4.80% or 2.8 million shares worth $96.74 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Transportation were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.06 million shares worth $44.42 million, making up 1.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Transportation held roughly 0.79 million shares worth around $32.96 million, which represents about 1.36% of the total shares outstanding.