Risk-Taking Investors May Find Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 8.02 million shares of the Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were traded, and its beta was 0.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $48.72, and it changed around $1.12 or 2.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $40.67B. NEM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $86.37, offering almost -77.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $37.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.13% since then. We note from Newmont Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.07 million.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) trade information

Instantly NEM has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 54.77 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.05%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.22% year-to-date, but still down -7.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) is -7.53% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.32 day(s).

Newmont Corporation (NEM) estimates and forecasts

Newmont Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 8.80 percent over the past six months and at a -37.84% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -35.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -1.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.60%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 39.30%.

NEM Dividends

Newmont Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 27. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.52 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.20. It is important to note, however, that the 4.52% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.17% of Newmont Corporation shares, and 84.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.93%. Newmont Corporation stock is held by 1,657 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 11.84% of the shares, which is about 93.95 million shares worth $5.61 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.55% or 67.87 million shares worth $4.05 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 28.73 million shares worth $1.21 billion, making up 3.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 23.37 million shares worth around $1.39 billion, which represents about 2.94% of the total shares outstanding.