Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT) In 2023: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.25 million shares of the Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) were traded, and its beta was -0.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.72, and it changed around -$0.03 or -3.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.39M. RCRT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.28, offering almost -355.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.94% since then. We note from Recruiter.com Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 414.12K.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RCRT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Recruiter.com Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) trade information

Instantly RCRT has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1800 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 38.98%. The company’s shares are currently up 71.88% year-to-date, but still up 47.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) is 60.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 81760.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 64.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RCRT is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -177.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -177.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 35.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.56 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Recruiter.com Group Inc. to make $8.46 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 39.80%.

RCRT Dividends

Recruiter.com Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 12.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.79% of Recruiter.com Group Inc. shares, and 10.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.43%. Recruiter.com Group Inc. stock is held by 19 institutions, with Essex Investment Management Co LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 5.19% of the shares, which is about 0.2 million shares worth $0.2 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.91% or 0.15 million shares worth $0.15 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.15 million shares worth $0.15 million, making up 3.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 7704.0 shares worth around $7781.0, which represents about 0.20% of the total shares outstanding.