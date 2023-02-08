Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) were traded, and its beta was 2.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.98, and it changed around -$0.13 or -6.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $86.68M. QUBT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.40, offering almost -122.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.28% since then. We note from Quantum Computing Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 291.00K.

Quantum Computing Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended QUBT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Quantum Computing Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) trade information

Instantly QUBT has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.49 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 43.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 31.13% year-to-date, but still up 12.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) is 21.47% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.94 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 78.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that QUBT is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -354.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -354.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

QUBT Dividends

Quantum Computing Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 90.22% of Quantum Computing Inc. shares, and 5.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.26%. Quantum Computing Inc. stock is held by 33 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 3.02% of the shares, which is about 0.88 million shares worth $2.09 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.91% or 0.26 million shares worth $0.63 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.58 million shares worth $1.37 million, making up 1.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.28 million shares worth around $0.66 million, which represents about 0.95% of the total shares outstanding.