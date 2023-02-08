Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 1.02 million shares of the Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.43, and it changed around -$0.17 or -1.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.83B. PAA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.09, offering almost -5.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.79% since then. We note from Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.73 million.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended PAA as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) trade information

Instantly PAA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.35% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.09 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.04%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.70% year-to-date, but still down -0.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) is 4.10% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.76 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.08, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PAA is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -60.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) estimates and forecasts

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 10.59 percent over the past six months and at a 26.32% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 18.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 44.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 52.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $16.37 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline L.P. to make $16.25 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 25.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.00%. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. earnings are expected to increase by 114.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 8.70% per year for the next five years.

PAA Dividends

Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 07 and February 13. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 8.49 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.07. It is important to note, however, that the 8.49% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.25% of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares, and 42.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.43%. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stock is held by 376 institutions, with Alps Advisors Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 15.96% of the shares, which is about 116.24 million shares worth $1.14 billion.

Invesco Ltd., with 3.23% or 23.54 million shares worth $231.13 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 58.89 million shares worth $670.7 million, making up 8.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund held roughly 8.63 million shares worth around $98.33 million, which represents about 1.19% of the total shares outstanding.