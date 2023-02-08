PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1.18 million shares of the PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.50, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.05M. PRFX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.74, offering almost -248.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.0% since then. We note from PainReform Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5040.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.69K.

PainReform Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PRFX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. PainReform Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) trade information

Instantly PRFX has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.00% at the end of last trading. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5350 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.54%. We can see from the shorts that 9710.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 83.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PRFX is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -500.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -500.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PRFX Dividends

PainReform Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 16.

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.31% of PainReform Ltd. shares, and 0.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.88%. PainReform Ltd. stock is held by 5 institutions, with Empirical Financial Services, LLC d/b/a Empirical Wealth Management being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.29% of the shares, which is about 30000.0 shares worth $28440.0.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.24% or 25102.0 shares worth $23796.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 19107.0 shares worth $18113.0, making up 0.18% of all outstanding shares.