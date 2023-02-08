OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN): Stock Forecast For 2023 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 1.33 million shares of the OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) were traded, and its beta was -0.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.80, and it changed around -$0.03 or -1.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.08M. OPGN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.00, offering almost -955.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.66, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.78% since then. We note from OpGen Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 381.59K.

OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) trade information

Instantly OPGN has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0800 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.46%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.17% year-to-date, but still down -1.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) is -32.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.54 day(s).

OpGen Inc. (OPGN) estimates and forecasts

OpGen Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -85.57 percent over the past six months and at a 55.26% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 31.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 74.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect OpGen Inc. to make $1.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.24 million and $1.43 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 70.90%.

OPGN Dividends

OpGen Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 27 and March 31.

OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.41% of OpGen Inc. shares, and 6.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.54%. OpGen Inc. stock is held by 26 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 2.50% of the shares, which is about 1.34 million shares worth $0.73 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 1.29% or 0.69 million shares worth $0.38 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.77 million shares worth $0.42 million, making up 1.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.44 million shares worth around $0.24 million, which represents about 0.83% of the total shares outstanding.