Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA): Decline Of -42.45% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2023

In the last trading session, 1.47 million shares of the Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) were traded, and its beta was 1.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $77.22, and it changed around $0.88 or 1.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.98B. OKTA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $203.79, offering almost -163.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $44.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.86% since then. We note from Okta Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.76 million.

Okta Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 39 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended OKTA as a Hold, whereas 23 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Okta Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.24 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) trade information

Instantly OKTA has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 82.10 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.94%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.01% year-to-date, but still up 4.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) is 13.51% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $80.61, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 4.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OKTA is forecast to be at a low of $45.00 and a high of $110.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -42.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 41.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Okta Inc. (OKTA) estimates and forecasts

Okta Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -27.98 percent over the past six months and at a 43.48% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -242.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 40.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 27 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $465.42 million in revenue for the current quarter. 27 analysts expect Okta Inc. to make $488.02 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 27.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7.80%. Okta Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -173.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

OKTA Dividends

Okta Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 06.

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.66% of Okta Inc. shares, and 81.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.08%. Okta Inc. stock is held by 886 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.11% of the shares, which is about 13.84 million shares worth $1.25 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 8.45% or 12.83 million shares worth $1.16 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 8.63 million shares worth $780.07 million, making up 5.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.44 million shares worth around $401.74 million, which represents about 2.93% of the total shares outstanding.