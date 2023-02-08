Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In today’s recent session, 0.94 million shares of the Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) have been traded, and its beta is 0.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $79.11, and it changed around -$2.09 or -2.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $57.28B. NTR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $117.25, offering almost -48.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $68.82, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.01% since then. We note from Nutrien Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.00 million.

Nutrien Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended NTR as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nutrien Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.64 for the current quarter.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) trade information

Instantly NTR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.57% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 85.16 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.1%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.33% year-to-date, but still down -5.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) is 2.91% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $97.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NTR is forecast to be at a low of $65.00 and a high of $125.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -58.01% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 17.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) estimates and forecasts

Nutrien Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.45 percent over the past six months and at a 120.87% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 6.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -15.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 40.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.48 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Nutrien Ltd. to make $7.04 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.07 billion and $7.45 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -5.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 62.29%. Nutrien Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 585.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 8.24% per year for the next five years.

NTR Dividends

Nutrien Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 15. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.20 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.60. It is important to note, however, that the 3.20% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.03% of Nutrien Ltd. shares, and 71.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.60%. Nutrien Ltd. stock is held by 1,154 institutions, with Royal Bank of Canada being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 5.00% of the shares, which is about 25.39 million shares worth $2.02 billion.

FMR, LLC, with 4.42% or 22.44 million shares worth $1.78 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 7.82 million shares worth $621.22 million, making up 1.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 7.19 million shares worth around $571.08 million, which represents about 1.42% of the total shares outstanding.