NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ: NN) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.61 million shares of the NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.22, and it changed around $0.2 or 6.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $334.78M. NN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.47, offering almost -163.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.55% since then. We note from NextNav Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 426.16K.

NextNav Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NextNav Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) trade information

Instantly NN has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.25 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.92%. The company’s shares are currently up 9.90% year-to-date, but still up 8.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) is 5.92% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.72 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 69.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NN is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -272.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -179.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NextNav Inc. (NN) estimates and forecasts

NextNav Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.54 percent over the past six months and at a 86.03% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,771.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.42 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect NextNav Inc. to make $4.38 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21,800.00%.

NN Dividends

NextNav Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 49.89% of NextNav Inc. shares, and 62.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 124.20%. NextNav Inc. stock is held by 96 institutions, with Fortress Investment Group LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 13.98% of the shares, which is about 14.18 million shares worth $32.18 million.

Fleming, James B, Jr., with 9.58% or 9.71 million shares worth $22.05 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.71 million shares worth $3.89 million, making up 1.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.35 million shares worth around $3.64 million, which represents about 1.33% of the total shares outstanding.