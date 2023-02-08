NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE: NXE) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 1.73 million shares of the NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) have been traded, and its beta is 1.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.68, and it changed around $0.1 or 2.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.03B. NXE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.56, offering almost -40.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.39, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.56% since then. We note from NexGen Energy Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.52 million.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) trade information

Instantly NXE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.07% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.07 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.69%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.53% year-to-date, but still down -5.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) is 3.66% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.73 day(s).

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) estimates and forecasts

NexGen Energy Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 15.15 percent over the past six months and at a 25.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -35.70%.

NXE Dividends

NexGen Energy Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 27.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.92% of NexGen Energy Ltd. shares, and 33.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 39.42%. NexGen Energy Ltd. stock is held by 199 institutions, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 4.25% of the shares, which is about 20.37 million shares worth $73.13 million.

Alps Advisors Inc., with 3.71% or 17.78 million shares worth $63.83 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 21.41 million shares worth $78.59 million, making up 4.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Sprott Uranium Miners ETF held roughly 9.07 million shares worth around $40.27 million, which represents about 1.89% of the total shares outstanding.