NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: NRSN) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -343.04%

In today’s recent session, 0.62 million shares of the NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.58, and it changed around $0.05 or 3.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.12M. NRSN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.18, offering almost -417.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.08, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.65% since then. We note from NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 82990.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.42 million.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NRSN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) trade information

Instantly NRSN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.27% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8800 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.96%. The company’s shares are currently up 29.51% year-to-date, but still down -1.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) is 28.46% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 51150.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 77.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NRSN is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -343.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -343.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NRSN Dividends

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 41.34% of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. shares, and 1.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.17%. NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. stock is held by 7 institutions, with Jane Street Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.71% of the shares, which is about 77249.0 shares worth $0.26 million.

Citigroup Inc., with 0.45% or 49744.0 shares worth $0.17 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.