NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In today’s recent session, 1.28 million shares of the NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) have been traded, and its beta is 0.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $88.32, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $58.54B. NTES at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $108.77, offering almost -23.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $53.09, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 39.89% since then. We note from NetEase Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.90 million.

NetEase Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 43 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended NTES as a Hold, whereas 35 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NetEase Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 91.68 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.66%. The company’s shares are currently up 21.60% year-to-date, but still down -3.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) is 11.07% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.29 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $712.99, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NTES is forecast to be at a low of $413.16 and a high of $983.63. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1013.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -367.8% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NetEase Inc. (NTES) estimates and forecasts

NetEase Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.19 percent over the past six months and at a 36.90% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.70%, up from the previous year.

0 analysts expect NetEase Inc. to make $3.48 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.70%. NetEase Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 39.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 7.34% per year for the next five years.

NTES Dividends

NetEase Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 27. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.72 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.52. It is important to note, however, that the 1.72% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.35% of NetEase Inc. shares, and 17.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.42%. NetEase Inc. stock is held by 628 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 2.24% of the shares, which is about 14.7 million shares worth $1.37 billion.

Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc, with 1.27% or 8.34 million shares worth $778.96 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 11.2 million shares worth $1.04 billion, making up 1.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund held roughly 4.86 million shares worth around $367.67 million, which represents about 0.74% of the total shares outstanding.