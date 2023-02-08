Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In today’s recent session, 4.06 million shares of the Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.11, and it changed around $3.93 or 29.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $154.07M. MSGM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.50, offering almost -189.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.01, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 88.25% since then. We note from Motorsport Games Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.30 million.

Motorsport Games Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended MSGM as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Motorsport Games Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.5 for the current quarter.

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) trade information

Instantly MSGM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 29.82% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 32.00 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 46.53%. The company’s shares are currently up 312.29% year-to-date, but still down -53.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) is 363.69% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 64400.00000000001 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.61 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.25, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -136.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MSGM is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $9.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 44.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 70.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 10.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 30.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -8.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.23 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Motorsport Games Inc. to make $5.29 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.67 million and $8.22 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 93.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -35.70%.

MSGM Dividends

Motorsport Games Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 03.

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 60.53% of Motorsport Games Inc. shares, and 3.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.48%. Motorsport Games Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.55% of the shares, which is about 64371.0 shares worth $42388.0.

EMC Capital Management, with 0.51% or 59258.0 shares worth $39021.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 62787.0 shares worth $41345.0, making up 0.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held roughly 45974.0 shares worth around $28503.0, which represents about 0.39% of the total shares outstanding.