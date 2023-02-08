Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 8.08 million shares of the Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were traded, and its beta was 0.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $65.08, and it changed around -$1.09 or -1.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $89.89B. MDLZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $68.81, offering almost -5.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $54.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.92% since then. We note from Mondelez International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.74 million.

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) trade information

Instantly MDLZ has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 67.13 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.05%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.36% year-to-date, but still down -0.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is -4.32% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.47 day(s).

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) estimates and forecasts

Mondelez International Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1.78 percent over the past six months and at a 7.46% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -1.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -4.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.42 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Mondelez International Inc. to make $7.95 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.18 billion and $7.66 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.00%. Mondelez International Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 23.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 6.59% per year for the next five years.

MDLZ Dividends

Mondelez International Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 24 and April 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.37 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.54. It is important to note, however, that the 2.37% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.16% of Mondelez International Inc. shares, and 80.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.15%. Mondelez International Inc. stock is held by 2,255 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.62% of the shares, which is about 118.14 million shares worth $7.34 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.96% or 95.4 million shares worth $5.92 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 40.74 million shares worth $2.53 billion, making up 2.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 30.63 million shares worth around $1.9 billion, which represents about 2.24% of the total shares outstanding.