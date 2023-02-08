Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT): Historical Performance And Trend

In today’s recent session, 1.32 million shares of the Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) have been traded, and its beta is 0.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $86.86, and it changed around $0.28 or 0.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $115.80B. MDT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $114.31, offering almost -31.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $75.76, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.78% since then. We note from Medtronic plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.68 million.

Medtronic plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 16 recommended MDT as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Medtronic plc is expected to report earnings per share of $1.28 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) trade information

Instantly MDT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.32% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 87.85 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.13%. The company’s shares are currently up 11.76% year-to-date, but still up 1.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) is 12.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.35 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $86.10, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -0.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MDT is forecast to be at a low of $77.00 and a high of $100.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -15.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Medtronic plc (MDT) estimates and forecasts

Medtronic plc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.70 percent over the past six months and at a -5.23% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -3.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 2.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 22 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.7 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 21 analysts expect Medtronic plc to make $7.96 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.20%. Medtronic plc earnings are expected to increase by 44.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 2.71% per year for the next five years.

MDT Dividends

Medtronic plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 21. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.14 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.72. It is important to note, however, that the 3.14% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.14% of Medtronic plc shares, and 83.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.39%. Medtronic plc stock is held by 2,712 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.24% of the shares, which is about 122.8 million shares worth $11.02 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.30% or 110.38 million shares worth $9.91 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 39.5 million shares worth $3.55 billion, making up 2.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 29.69 million shares worth around $2.66 billion, which represents about 2.23% of the total shares outstanding.