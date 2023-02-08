MasterBrand Inc. (NYSE: MBC) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the MasterBrand Inc. (NYSE:MBC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.75, and it changed around $0.09 or 0.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.25B. MBC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.00, offering almost -53.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.46% since then. We note from MasterBrand Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.84 million.

MasterBrand Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended MBC as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Instantly MBC has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.15 on Tuesday, 02/07/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.94%. The company’s shares are currently up 29.14% year-to-date, but still up 5.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, MasterBrand Inc. (NYSE:MBC) is 29.14% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -8.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MBC is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 7.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.